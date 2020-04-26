Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Sunday, Apr 26, 2020
Search
Archive
Chinese
HomeOpinionsBusinessMilitaryWorldSocietyCultureTravelScienceSportsSpecial CoveragePhotoVideo
English>>

Anhui to explore flexible working schedule to boost consumption

(Xinhua)    16:40, April 26, 2020

East China's Anhui Province has announced it will try to implement a more flexible working schedule including a 2.5-day weekend to stimulate consumption curtailed by the COVID-19 outbreak.

Employees in the province are encouraged to go on vacation during the extended weekends and the upcoming May Day holiday, according to an announcement co-issued by the provincial department of culture and tourism and the provincial emergency headquarters on epidemic prevention and control.

Scenic spots in the province are also asked to provide discounted tickets to tourists and offer travel vouchers to employees according to their own situations.

The provincial capital Hefei on Wednesday also decided to hand out coupons worth 100 million yuan (around 14 million U.S. dollars) to its residents to boost consumption of retail, automobiles and household appliances.

(For the latest China news, Please follow People's Daily on Twitter and Facebook)(Web editor: Liu Ning, Bianji)

Add your comment

Related reading

Full coverage

We Recommend

Most Read

Top 10

Popular on Global Times

Hot News

Key Words

Xi JinpingBelt and RoadG20South China SeaAIIB
Links: Beijing TodayCRI EnglishSINA EnglishGlobal TimesChinadaily.com.cn Taiwan.cn Ecns.cn Show ChinaChina Human RightsChina XinjiangTibet Online CCTV Beijing Review GMW.cn China Economic Net China Tibet Online Qiushi JournalWomen of China Consulate General in New York