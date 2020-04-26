Mongolia confirms 1 new COVID-19 case, taking total to 38

Mongolia's National Center for Communicable Diseases (NCCD) confirmed one new COVID-19 case on Sunday, bringing the total number of cases in the country to 38.

"The latest case is a Mongolian student who has been isolated at our hospital," Dulmaa Nyamkhuu, head of the NCCD, said at a press conference.

The patient is one of over 280 Mongolian nationals evacuated on April 11 from Russia amid the COVID-19 pandemic, the official said.

All 38 confirmed cases in Mongolia are imported, including four non-nationals.

Among the confirmed cases, nine people have recovered so far.

A French national tested positive for the virus on March 10, becoming the first case in Mongolia.