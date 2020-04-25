Chinese military medical team arrives in Pakistan to help fight COVID-19

ISLAMABAD, April 24 (Xinhua) -- A Chinese military medical expert team on Friday arrived here to join Pakistan's efforts to battle the current COVID-19 pandemic in the South Asian country.

The 10-member medical expert team was received at the Islamabad International Airport by Pakistan's Chairman of Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee Nadeem Raza, as well as Chinese Ambassador to Pakistan Yao Jing.

The military medical experts also brought COVID-19 prevention materials to Pakistan.

According to the Ministry of National Defense of China, the People's Liberation Army of China dispatched three medical expert teams respectively to Pakistan, Myanmar and Laos on Friday.