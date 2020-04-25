China's e-content reading market value tops 28 bln yuan: white paper

HANGZHOU, April 25 (Xinhua) -- The e-content reading market value in China had grown to 28.88 billion yuan (about 4.13 billion U.S. dollars) by 2019, marking a year-on-year growth of 13.5 percent, according to a white paper released earlier this week.

The white paper, released by the China Audio-video and Digital Publishing Association, was based on a survey of more than 20 major e-content providers and a corporate industry study, complemented with research on more than 91,600 respondents' reading habits conducted in 209 cities in China.

Young people accounted for a greater part among all e-content readers, and those aged between 18 and 25 are the most willing to pay for their e-content reading.

The author group for digital reading is also growing, reaching 9.29 million in 2019, and over 58 of them were from the "post-1990s generation," or those mainly in their 20s.

The development of technologies has enabled digital contents to reach readers through more channels, helping the spread and marketing of popular products, the white paper said.