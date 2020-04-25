Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Saturday, Apr 25, 2020
PLA sends materials, experts to help Pakistani, Myanmar, Lao militaries fight COVID-19

(Xinhua)    12:01, April 25, 2020

BEIJING, April 24 (Xinhua) -- At the request of the Pakistani, Myanmar and Lao military forces, the Chinese People's Liberation Army (PLA) Friday sent COVID-19 prevention and control materials, including nucleic acid testing kits and protective gowns, to the three militaries by air force planes.

Three teams of PLA medical experts were also dispatched to the three countries to conduct anti-virus work, the PLA said in a statement.

In addition to participating in China's domestic fight against the novel coronavirus, the PLA said it has also been actively engaged in international cooperation on battling the virus, in pursuit of the vision of building a community with a shared future for humanity.

The world can only defeat the virus and overcome the difficulty through solidarity and mutual help, it added.

The PLA also vowed to continue to provide helps within its ability to military forces of relevant countries in their fight against COVID-19 and to promote anti-virus international cooperation.

(Web editor: Zhao Tong, Bianji)

