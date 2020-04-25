China, Sri Lanka firmly support WHO in COVID-19 fight: FMs

BEIJING, April 24 (Xinhua) -- China stands ready to work with Sri Lanka to firmly support the World Health Organization (WHO) in the global battle against the COVID-19 pandemic, Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi said Friday in a phone conversation with his Sri Lankan counterpart Dinesh Gunawardena.

The Chinese and Sri Lankan people have maintained friendship from generation to generation, and enjoyed a tradition of sincerely helping each other, Wang said.

Sri Lanka has firmly supported China in the joint fight against COVID-19, Wang said, recalling that the Sri Lankan prime minister prayed with the Sri Lankan people for China's anti-epidemic efforts.

When China was holding a national mourning for COVID-19 victims earlier in April, the Sri Lankan Embassy in China put its flags at half-mast, Wang said, adding that the Chinese side will bear in mind these heartwarming moves.

China feels keenly for Sri Lanka over the COVID-19 epidemic, he said. China will provide anti-epidemic supplies and share its experience in prevention and control based on Sri Lanka's needs, said Wang, expressing his belief that Sri Lanka will prevail over the epidemic at an early date.

Wang thanked Sri Lanka for taking care of Chinese nationals in its country like families, and said China will guarantee the safety and health of Sri Lankan citizens in China as always.

China is willing to join hands with Sri Lanka to combat the pandemic, promote an orderly resumption of work and production for major cooperative projects, and ensure that the production chain and supply chain will not be disrupted, Wang said. He said he believed that the China-Sri Lanka relationship will be further deepened and developed after the pandemic is over.

The COVID-19 pandemic has been endangering the health and safety of the whole humanity, and examining their conscience and morality, Wang stressed. At the crunch time when solidarity is needed to combat the pandemic, some people took advantage of the disease for political maneuvering and scapegoating for their inadequate responses, and even staged blatant attacks against the WHO.

For countries facing grave threats, especially for people fighting for their lives in the COVID-19 battle, such moves are inhumane, and those who chose to do so are in fact setting out to associate with the virus and pitting themselves against the people, Wang said, stressing that such moves should be rejected rightfully by the international community.

China stands ready to work with Sri Lanka to firmly support the WHO to play its due role in the global battle against COVID-19, Wang said.

Gunawardena appreciated the positive outcomes China has achieved in its anti-epidemic fight, highlighting that it has not only safeguarded the health and safety of the Chinese people, but also inspired the global battle against COVID-19.

Sri Lanka thanks China for the medical supplies it has provided, he said, noting that Chinese citizens in Sri Lanka have also contributed to the country's anti-epidemic fight.

COVID-19 is the common enemy of all humanity and requires concerted response from the international community, he said.

Sri Lanka thinks highly of China's firm support for the WHO, which also provides strong backing to developing countries including Sri Lanka, he said.

Sri Lanka will firmly stand with China and expects the WHO to continue playing a key role in the COVID-19 fight, he said.