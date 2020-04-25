Chinese mainland reports 12 newly confirmed COVID-19 cases

BEIJING, April 25 (Xinhua) -- Chinese health authority said Saturday that it received reports of 12 newly confirmed COVID-19 cases on the mainland for Friday, of which 11 were imported.

The other one was domestically transmitted in Heilongjiang Province, the National Health Commission said in a daily report.

No death was reported Friday on the mainland. Three newly suspected cases -- two imported ones and one locally transmitted in Beijing -- were also reported for Friday.

According to the commission, 89 people were discharged from hospitals after recovery Friday, while the number of severe cases dropped by eight to 49.

As of Friday, the mainland had reported a total of 1,629 imported cases. Of the cases, 909 had been discharged from hospitals after recovery, and 720 were being treated with 25 in severe conditions, said the commission.

No deaths from the imported cases had been reported.

The overall confirmed cases on the mainland had reached 82,816 by Friday, including 838 patients who were still being treated and 77,346 people who had been discharged after recovery, the commission said.

Altogether 4,632 people had died of the disease, it said.

Seventeen people, including 14 from abroad, were still suspected of being infected with the virus.

A total of 8,493 close contacts were put under medical observation. On Friday, 566 people were lifted from medical observation.

Also on Friday, 29 newly-added asymptomatic cases, including four from abroad, were reported on the mainland. One asymptomatic case from abroad was re-categorized as a confirmed case, and 24 people, 10 of whom were from abroad, were freed from medical observation, according to the commission.

The commission said 983 suspected asymptomatic cases, including 150 from abroad, were still under medical observation.

By Friday, 1,035 confirmed cases including four deaths had been reported in the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (SAR), 45 confirmed cases in the Macao SAR, and 428 in Taiwan including six deaths.

A total of 725 patients in Hong Kong, 27 in Macao and 264 in Taiwan had been discharged from hospitals after recovery.