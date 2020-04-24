La Liga signs agreement with Chinese social media company Douyin

MADRID, April 23 (Xinhua) -- La Liga on Thursday announced an agreement with the Chinese social media company 'Douyin' for it to become the ""LaLiga Official Social Media Partner" until March 2021.

LaLiga hopes the agreement will allow it to gain greater coverage in China, where it already has over a million followers.

"With this agreement La Liga goes one step further in its internationalization strategy in China, a priority market for us in which the digital presence of our clubs doubled last season."

"We are very happy to be the first league in the world to sign this kind of deal with Douyin, which will allow us to reach new audiences and give maximum visibility to our clubs on the short video platform."

"More and more La Liga clubs are firmly committed to having a presence on Douyin; Atlético de Madrid, FC Barcelona, RCD Espanyol de Barcelona, Real Madrid, Real Sociedad and Valencia CF are some of the clubs already present on this platform," said Alfredo Bermejo, Digital Strategy Director at LaLiga in LaLiga's press release.

Ye Jueming, Douyin Sports Director, said his company aimed to "promote the sport through our technology, which will allow contents, materials and challenges to reach a greater number of fans, allowing them to strengthen their relationship with the tournament."

"The agreement also sees LaLiga go one step further in its digital strategy in China, where it already has profiles on the country's main networks," he added.

Football in Spain is currently on hold because of the coronavirus, but La Liga hopes to renew the competition at the end of May or the start of June, even though matches are likely to be played behind closed doors until the end of the year.