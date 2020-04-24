TCM effective in treating COVID-19 patients in Wuhan: expert

BEIJING, April 23 (Xinhua) -- Traditional Chinese medicine (TCM) has played an effective role in treating COVID-19 patients in Wuhan, the central China city hit hard by the epidemic, a medical expert said Thursday.

The first batch of TCM doctors who were sent to Wuhan for assistance had combined TCM and Western medicines to cure 132 patients, successfully reducing the mortality rate and the use of hormone treatment compared with other wards, said Qi Wensheng, a doctor with Guang'anmen Hospital in Beijing under the China Academy of Chinese Medical Sciences, at a press conference.

Some patients hospitalized at the Wuhan Jinyintan Hospital voluntarily asked for TCM treatment after becoming familiar with it, said Qi.

TCM has different emphases for the early-, middle- and late-stage treatment of COVID-19 patients. Its syndrome differentiation stresses adjusting treatment as patients' conditions change, Qi said.

He also stressed the importance of regulating emotions and avoiding negative emotions such as anxiety and nervousness for healthy people, as the fluctuation of mental conditions may affect immunity.

In addition, a balanced diet is also important, according to Qi.