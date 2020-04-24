China positive toward all proposals contributing to international cooperation in fight against COVID-19: spokesperson

BEIJING, April 23 (Xinhua) -- China is positive toward all proposals that are conducive to international cooperation in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic, according to a Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Thursday.

Spokesperson Geng Shuang made the remarks at a daily press briefing in response to a question concerning a possible video summit of UN Security Council permanent members.

As COVID-19 pandemic continues to spread across the globe, only through solidarity can the international community beat it, said Geng, adding that China holds a positive attitude toward all proposals that are conducive to international cooperation in the fight against the pandemic.

"We believe that if the summit is held at the current stage, countries should send a clear signal of solidarity and support to the global fight against the pandemic," Geng said.

China is willing to maintain communications with all relevant parties over this, he added.