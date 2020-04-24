More Chinese medical supplies arrive in Argentina amid pandemic

BUENOS AIRES, April 23 (Xinhua) -- The third shipment of Chinese medical supplies on Thursday arrived in Buenos Aires to help fight the COVID-19 pandemic.

"Third flight to China completed," Aerolineas Argentinas, the South American nation's largest airline, confirmed the flight's arrival via Twitter.

According to Argentina's state news agency Telam, the shipment was part of bilateral health cooperation amid the pandemic.

Argentina and China have set up the first ever air bridge between them since last week to supply the South American country with much-needed medical supplies, including vital personal protective equipment for health care workers.

More deliveries are scheduled in the coming weeks.

Argentina has so far reported 3,288 cases and 159 deaths from the disease.