Children's books about anti-coronavirus fight to be solicited for free read

(Xinhua)    09:34, April 24, 2020

BEIJING, April 24 (Xinhua) -- About ten Chinese publishers joined a campaign to solicit children's books about the ongoing fight against novel coronavirus and make them online free for global readers.

The activity, initiated by the China Children's Press and Publication Group (CCPPG), is aimed at helping children and adolescents learn about the epidemic and the prevention and control measures, as well as to guide them to care more about life, according to Sun Zhu, head of the CCPPG.

China's leading publishing houses of children's books, including Juvenile & Children's Publishing House and Tomorrow Publishing House, participated in the activity, with support from many domestic and overseas authors and illustrators.

Cao Wenxuan and several other famed Chinese authors of children's books have responded to the call and donated electronic book copyrights of some of their books, according to the CCPPG.

At present, over 100 children's books themed on the anti-epidemic fight have been published in China.

