Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Friday, Apr 24, 2020
Search
Archive
Chinese
HomeOpinionsBusinessMilitaryWorldSocietyCultureTravelScienceSportsSpecial CoveragePhotoVideo
English>>

China's Guangzhou conducts coronavirus tests on teachers, students

(Xinhua)    09:04, April 24, 2020

GUANGZHOU, April 23 (Xinhua) -- Guangzhou, capital of southern China's Guangdong Province, has started novel coronavirus tests on 208,000 teachers, staff, and students in their final year of junior and senior high schools, local authorities said.

As of Thursday noon, the city has completed nucleic acid tests on 193,000 teachers and students in graduating classes in high schools, according to a press briefing by the Guangzhou municipal government Thursday.

Among the total, about 38,000 have received the results, which all were negative.

In Guangzhou, grade three students will return to school on April 27 and nucleic acid tests on them started on April 21.

(For the latest China news, Please follow People's Daily on Twitter and Facebook)(Web editor: He Zhuoyan, Liang Jun)

Add your comment

Related reading

We Recommend

Most Read

Top 10

Popular on Global Times

Hot News

Key Words

Xi JinpingBelt and RoadG20South China SeaAIIB
Links: Beijing TodayCRI EnglishSINA EnglishGlobal TimesChinadaily.com.cn Taiwan.cn Ecns.cn Show ChinaChina Human RightsChina XinjiangTibet Online CCTV Beijing Review GMW.cn China Economic Net China Tibet Online Qiushi JournalWomen of China Consulate General in New York