Syrian, Chinese experts share anti-coronavirus experiences via online conference

DAMASCUS, April 23 (Xinhua) -- A video-conference was held on Thursday between Chinese and Syrian medical experts for sharing the experiences to fight the COVID-19 pandemic.

At the conference, promoted by the Chinese embassy in Syria, Chinese experts from Sir Run Run Shaw Hospital affiliated with Zhejiang University School of Medicine shared their experiences and practices with nine experts from the Syrian health sector.

The Chinese experts elaborated on their experiences ranging from epidemiological characteristics, prevention and control strategies, clinical diagnosis and treatment, to close tracking of the novel coronavirus.

In-depth exchanges were also conducted by both sides.

Following the meeting, Syria's Deputy Health Minister Ahmed Khlifawi said that Syrian experts learned a lot from the useful experiences from their Chinese counterparts.

He described this as an "important" meeting held in time to solve the current problems encountered by Syria in terms of diagnosis and treatment of COVID-19.

"I hope that the two sides will hold regular conferences and exchange mechanisms in the future," Khlifawi said.

For his part, Chinese Ambassador to Syria Feng Biao said that the Syrian government and people provided vigorous support and help to China at the beginning of the virus outbreak, which has been kept in mind by the Chinese people.

Further elaborating on the pandemic, Feng stressed that the virus has no borders and no race, adding that humanity is a community of the shared destiny.

Only through uniting and cooperating can the international community overcome the pandemic, he pointed out.

"I believe that with the help of friendly countries such as China, the Syrian people will be able to overcome the pandemic," the Chinese diplomat said.

Thursday's conference was the second held between Chinese and Syrian experts since the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic.

In a video-conference on March 26, Chinese medical experts shared their expertise in combating coronavirus with their counterparts from several Middle East countries including Libya, Turkey, Lebanon and Syria.