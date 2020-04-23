National library launches project to document China's battle against COVID-19

BEIJING, April 23 (Xinhua) -- The National Library of China (NLC) has launched a national memory project to document the country's battle against the COVID-19 epidemic.

The project is committed to the collection and preservation of materials of historical value or special significance that truthfully record the nationwide efforts in epidemic prevention and control, according to the NLC.

In the meantime, it also aims to document the impact of COVID-19 on the life, mentality and social relations of the Chinese people, as well as new technologies employed for epidemic control and changes in social management patterns such as working or studying from home.

The library will collect objects and documents including books, articles, pictures, multi-media resources and artworks through public contributions, exchanges and purchases.

Interviews of people who have participated in the anti-epidemic fight and witnessed the arduous process will also be included in the project.