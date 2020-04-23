Factbox: China's fight against novel coronavirus outbreak

BEIJING, April 22 (Xinhua) -- Here are the latest developments on the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in China:

-- A batch of medical supplies donated by northwest China's Gansu Province has arrived in Minsk, capital of Belarus, to help fight against COVID-19.

-- Traditional Chinese medicine (TCM) therapies and preparations have been included in the second and latest version of diagnosis and treatment plan for COVID-19 in Laos, according to a Chinese medical expert.

-- China's first reusable medical protective suit has gained market approval, according to Beijing Medical Products Administration. The suit has passed the clinical trials and can be reused 10 times, said the developer of the suit.

-- South China's Guangdong Province has conducted nucleic acid tests on 2,100 teachers and students in their final year of junior and senior high schools.

-- Chinese health authority said Wednesday that it received reports of 30 new confirmed COVID-19 cases on the mainland Tuesday, of which 23 were imported.

The other seven new cases were domestically transmitted, the National Health Commission said in a daily report, noting that all were reported in Heilongjiang Province.

Also on Tuesday, 42 new asymptomatic cases, including seven from abroad, were reported on the mainland. The commission said 991 asymptomatic cases, including 172 from abroad, were still under medical observation.

-- No new confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus disease or new deaths from the disease were reported in central China's Hubei Province the previous day.

The provincial health commission said 28 new asymptomatic cases were reported and 24 were ruled out Tuesday, leaving 548 asymptomatic cases still under medical observation.