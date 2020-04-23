Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Thursday, Apr 23, 2020
China tightens fight against food, drug, IPR-related crimes in 2019

(Xinhua)    09:44, April 23, 2020

BEIJING, April 22 (Xinhua) -- Chinese police arrested 65,000 suspects in 39,000 criminal cases related to food, drugs, environment, and intellectual property rights (IPR) in 2019, the Ministry of Public Security (MPS) said Wednesday.

The cases involved a total value of 35.2 billion yuan (about 4.96 billion U.S. dollars), according to the MPS.

In response to growing transnational criminal cases of IPR infringement, the MPS has established cooperation with 35 international organizations, countries and regional law enforcement organs to combat such crimes.

The MPS has also issued 10 measures to fight against crimes in areas of food, drugs, and IPR to support work resumption in China amid the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) epidemic.

(Web editor: He Zhuoyan, Bianji)

