Concert to be staged before China's Terracotta Warriors

XI'AN, April 22 (Xinhua) -- The Xi'an Symphony Orchestra (XSO) will stage an online concert on Saturday evening at the Emperor Qinshihuang's Mausoleum Site Museum, which is famous for its Terracotta Warriors, in Xi'an, capital of northwest China's Shaanxi Province.

From Jeremiah Clarke's "The Prince of Denmark's March" to the Chinese violin concerto "The Butterfly Lovers," the concert will be a blend of Western and Chinese classical music and will be broadcast live online via platforms including bilibili and Youku at 5:30 p.m., according to the XSO.

The concert will be presented before the No. 1 Pit of the mausoleum site, the largest among three pits that surround the tomb of the nation's first emperor Qinshihuang.

During the third excavation launched between 2009 and 2019, an area of 400 square meters in the No. 1 Pit was excavated.

Archaeologists have estimated that there are more than 6,000 clay figures and horses in the 14,260-square-meter pit.