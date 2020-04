BEIJING, April 23 (Xinhua) -- Chinese health authority said Thursday that it received reports of 10 new confirmed COVID-19 cases on the mainland Wednesday, of which six were imported.

The other four new cases were domestically transmitted, the National Health Commission said in a daily report, noting that three cases were reported in Heilongjiang Province and the other one in Guangdong Province.

No death or suspected case was reported Wednesday on the mainland.