China's Xinjiang transmits 77 bln kWh clean electricity

URUMQI, April 22 (Xinhua) -- Northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region has transmitted over 77 billion kWh of electricity outside the region since 2010, all generated by clean energy.

The power, generated by wind, photovoltaic power and hydropower, has been sent to 19 provinces and regions, including Henan, Anhui and Hubei, said the State Grid Xinjiang Electric Power Co., Ltd.

The clean electricity helped reduce over 24.73 million tonnes of coal use and cut emissions by 66.77 million tonnes of carbon dioxide and 21,000 tonnes of sulfur dioxide.

To date, the installed generating capacity of wind power, photovoltaic power and hydropower in Xinjiang has reached 36.97 million kilowatts, accounting for about 40 percent of the region's total installed capacity.