Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Wednesday, Apr 22, 2020
Search
Archive
Chinese
HomeOpinionsBusinessMilitaryWorldSocietyCultureTravelScienceSportsSpecial CoveragePhotoVideo
English>>

China's Shangdong reports trade growth with B&R countries in Q1

(Xinhua)    11:27, April 22, 2020

JINAN, April 22 (Xinhua) -- East China's Shandong Province reported a 12-percent year-on-year growth in trade with Belt and Road countries in the first quarter, despite a slight drop in overall foreign trade due to the coronavirus epidemic, local authorities said Wednesday.

In the first quarter of this year, Shandong's total foreign trade value was 446.75 billion yuan (about 63 billion U.S. dollars), down 3.6 percent from the same period last year.

Imports and exports of foreign-invested enterprises in Shandong dropped 17.7 percent to 104.39 billion yuan in the first quarter, while foreign trade of private enterprises in the province registered a 2.9-percent growth to 299.36 billion yuan, according to Shi Yong, deputy director of Qingdao Customs.

Shandong's trade with countries along the Belt and Road (B&R) totaled 145.4 billion yuan, up 12 percent from the same period last year, accounting for 32.5 percent of Shandong's total foreign trade in the first quarter.

Zhang Yibing, deputy director of Jinan Customs, said that the increase was driven by strong trade growth with the Association of Southeast Asian Nations, smooth operation of China-Europe freight train services and the growth of bulk commodity imports.

"Trade with Belt and Road countries has become an important support for stable development of foreign trade in Shandong," said Zhang. 

(For the latest China news, Please follow People's Daily on Twitter and Facebook)(Web editor: Liang Jun, Bianji)

Add your comment

We Recommend

Most Read

Top 10

Popular on Global Times

Hot News

Key Words

Xi JinpingBelt and RoadG20South China SeaAIIB
Links: Beijing TodayCRI EnglishSINA EnglishGlobal TimesChinadaily.com.cn Taiwan.cn Ecns.cn Show ChinaChina Human RightsChina XinjiangTibet Online CCTV Beijing Review GMW.cn China Economic Net China Tibet Online Qiushi JournalWomen of China Consulate General in New York