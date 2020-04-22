Chinese diplomat calls for solidarity, cooperation on combating COVID-19

COPENHAGEN, April 21 (Xinhua) -- Solidarity and cooperation are the urgent needs of the world in the combat against COVID-19, Chinese Ambassador to Denmark Feng Tie said.

"What the world needs most right now is solidarity and cooperation," said Feng during an interview with Denmark's TV2 News on Monday night.

"We are in the same boat, and instead of rocking the boat, we have to row it together," Feng said.

He questioned the balance and objectivity of some Western media's coverage about China.

The ambassador was forthright about Chinese willingness to provide information to international partners during the COVID-19 pandemic.

"The Chinese government finds transparency very important. China shares information with the World Health Organization (WHO) and many other countries and also shared information at the end of December," he said.

"China is doing its best to help other countries. We have donated 20 million U.S. dollars to the WHO, and we have provided assistance to over 150 countries," he noted.

The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Denmark has risen to 7,695, with 370 deaths, according to figures released by the Danish Statens Serum Institut on Tuesday.