China reiterates support for WHO: spokesperson

BEIJING, April 21 (Xinhua) -- China always firmly supports the leading role of the World Health Organization (WHO) in advancing global public health services and is ready to strengthen support for the WHO through various channels, according to a Foreign Ministry spokesperson Tuesday.

Spokesperson Geng Shuang made the remarks at a news briefing when answering a question on the United States having repeatedly criticized the WHO and announced to suspend funding to the organization.

The WHO upholds objectivity and justice, Geng said, adding that there is no factual basis for the U.S. to smear and attack the WHO.

Geng said that the "One World: Together At Home" benefit concert, organized by the WHO and celebrities from around the world, and held last weekend, had fundraised for medical workers from various countries who are fighting on the frontline, cheered for the global fight against the COVID-19 pandemic, received considerable attention and positive responses, and reflected the current mainstream public opinion of the international community.

"We hope certain people in the United States should have a look at the video of this concert, learn about the common will of all sides who are supporting the WHO and calling for solidarity and coordination, and do not go against the international community," said the spokesperson.

He said that at the current crucial moment of global fight against the pandemic, supporting the WHO equals to maintaining the position and role of the United Nations, upholding the concept and principle of multilateralism, and safeguarding the solidarity and cooperation of the international community, which is extremely important for the whole world to win the battle against the pandemic.