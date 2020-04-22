Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Wednesday, Apr 22, 2020
Search
Archive
Chinese
HomeOpinionsBusinessMilitaryWorldSocietyCultureTravelScienceSportsSpecial CoveragePhotoVideo
English>>

Most discharged COVID-19 patients retesting positive show no symptoms: expert

(Xinhua)    10:23, April 22, 2020

BEIJING, April 21 (Xinhua) -- Most of the discharged COVID-19 patients retesting positive in nucleic acid tests showed no obvious symptoms, and very few saw their symptoms worsen, a health expert said Tuesday.

"Discharged patients who retest positive are required to be quarantined at designated hospitals for medical observation since they might be infectious," said Wang Guiqiang, an infectious disease expert with the Peking University First Hospital, at a press conference.

Recovered COVID-19 patients should stay in quarantine for 14 days after being discharged, with their temperatures taken and health conditions checked daily, according to a recently released trial protocol for discharged COVID-19 patients.

Wang also stressed that discharged patients should wear masks and be quarantined in separate rooms during their isolation period.

(For the latest China news, Please follow People's Daily on Twitter and Facebook)(Web editor: He Zhuoyan, Bianji)

Add your comment

Related reading

We Recommend

Most Read

Top 10

Popular on Global Times

Hot News

Key Words

Xi JinpingBelt and RoadG20South China SeaAIIB
Links: Beijing TodayCRI EnglishSINA EnglishGlobal TimesChinadaily.com.cn Taiwan.cn Ecns.cn Show ChinaChina Human RightsChina XinjiangTibet Online CCTV Beijing Review GMW.cn China Economic Net China Tibet Online Qiushi JournalWomen of China Consulate General in New York