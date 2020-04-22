Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Wednesday, Apr 22, 2020
Search
Archive
Chinese
HomeOpinionsBusinessMilitaryWorldSocietyCultureTravelScienceSportsSpecial CoveragePhotoVideo
English>>

Quotable Quotes: Xi Jinping on poverty alleviation

(Xinhua)    10:03, April 22, 2020

BEIJING, April 21 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping attaches great importance to poverty alleviation. He has addressed the issue on many occasions. The following are some highlights of his quotes.

-- It is an essential requirement of socialism to eradicate poverty, improve people's living standards and achieve common prosperity among the people.

-- No single poor area or individual shall be left behind.

-- Genuinely poor people are to genuinely shake off poverty. Poverty must be truly eliminated.

-- The measurement for moderate prosperity lies in rural areas.

-- Cadres play a key role in helping people shake off poverty.

-- Eradicating poverty is a common mission of human beings.

-- It will be the first time in the millennia-old history of the Chinese nation that absolute poverty is comprehensively eliminated.

-- Being lifted out of poverty is not an end in itself but the starting point of a new life and a new pursuit. 

(For the latest China news, Please follow People's Daily on Twitter and Facebook)(Web editor: Liang Jun, Bianji)

Add your comment

We Recommend

Most Read

Top 10

Popular on Global Times

Hot News

Key Words

Xi JinpingBelt and RoadG20South China SeaAIIB
Links: Beijing TodayCRI EnglishSINA EnglishGlobal TimesChinadaily.com.cn Taiwan.cn Ecns.cn Show ChinaChina Human RightsChina XinjiangTibet Online CCTV Beijing Review GMW.cn China Economic Net China Tibet Online Qiushi JournalWomen of China Consulate General in New York