China devotes every effort to treat every COVID-19 patient: official

(Xinhua)    17:03, April 21, 2020

BEIJING, April 21 (Xinhua) -- China will make all-out efforts with superior resources and technology to treat every COVID-19 patient, a health official said Tuesday.

Fewer than 10 new confirmed COVID-19 cases, both imported and domestic, have been reported daily for three consecutive days, said Mi Feng, an official with the National Health Commission, warning about new clustered infections at a press conference.

The number of severe cases dropped below 20 in central China's Hubei Province for the first time on Monday, but the number has been on the rise in other provinces in the past week, Mi said.

He urged officials to maintain regular anti-epidemic prevention and control measures.

