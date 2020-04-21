Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Tuesday, Apr 21, 2020
Central Chinese city strengthens supervision over anti-epidemic exports

(Xinhua)    17:03, April 21, 2020

CHANGSHA, April 21 (Xinhua) -- The customs of Changsha, capital of central China's Hunan Province, said it has strengthened inspection of medical supplies for export.

Two batches of masks were detained for further handling at the city's airport on Saturday due to incomplete information on quality certificate and unmatched item number with the registration information at the customs.

The customs said companies that fail to declare truthfully or meet quality standards will be punished strictly, while law-abiding companies will enjoy convenient customs clearance.

Statistics from the customs showed that Hunan's exports of medical equipment increased by 42.6 percent to 120 million yuan (16.9 million U.S. dollars) in March.

The province's medical equipment exports to countries along the Belt and Road grew by 75.9 percent year on year in the first quarter to 48.6 million yuan, said the customs.

