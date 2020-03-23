Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Monday, Mar 23, 2020
Chinese doctors arrive in Cambodia to help fight COVID-19

(Xinhua)    13:01, March 23, 2020

PHNOM PENH, March 23 (Xinhua) -- A team of Chinese medical experts arrived in Phnom Penh, capital of Cambodia, on Monday to help the country fight against the COVID-19 pandemic.

The seven-member expert team were warmly greeted by Cambodian Minister of Health Mam Bunheng and Chinese Ambassador to Cambodia Wang Wentian at the Phnom Penh international airport.

Dozens of people also waved the flags of Cambodia and China to welcome them as they arrived at the capital's airport.

The Chinese medical team, from south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, came over with tons of medical supplies including ventilators, medical masks, test kits and others.

Cambodia has so far recorded a total of 84 confirmed cases of the COVID-19, and two of the patients, a Chinese man and a British woman, have fully recovered and been discharged from hospitals, according to a Ministry of Health statement released late on Sunday.

