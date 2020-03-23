Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Monday, Mar 23, 2020
Trump approves Major Disaster Declaration for California over COVID-19

(Xinhua)    12:58, March 23, 2020

LOS ANGELES, March 22 (Xinhua) -- U.S. President Donald Trump has approved California's request for a presidential Major Disaster Declaration to bolster the most populous U.S. state's COVID-19 emergency response efforts, California Governor Gavin Newsom said Sunday.

The announcement came hours after Newsom sent a letter to Trump to request the action in response to the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic.

"Earlier today we requested a presidential Major Disaster Declaration and this afternoon we got it," said Newsom. "The declaration will supplement our state's comprehensive COVID-19 surge planning and make vital resources available."

"We appreciate the quick response and partnership from the White House," he added.

The Major Disaster Declaration enables individual assistance programs to assist those affected by the outbreak and lessen its economic impacts, according to media reports.

(Web editor: He Zhuoyan, Liang Jun)

