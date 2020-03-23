Harvey Weinstein reportedly contracts COVID-19

WASHINGTON, March 22 (Xinhua) -- Harvey Weinstein, the defamed Oscar-winning movie producer recently convicted of sexual harassment and currently serving prison time, tested positive for the coronavirus, U.S. media reported Sunday.

The movie titan's possible infection was first reported by the Niagara Gazette, which said the 68-year-old has been isolated at Wende Correctional Facility in Western New York, where he is serving a 23-year sentence following a verdict reached in a Manhattan court on Feb. 24 that found him guilty of sexual assault and rape.

Officials familiar with Weinstein's situation believed that he was positive for the virus when he entered the state prison system on March 18, said the report.

Michael Powers, president of the New York State Correctional Officers and Police Benevolent Association, told the newspaper that he could not comment on Weinstein's situation or elaborate on any inmate's health record due to privacy rules.