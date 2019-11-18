Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Monday, Nov 18, 2019
Search
Archive
Chinese
HomeOpinionsBusinessMilitaryWorldSocietyCultureTravelScienceSportsSpecial CoveragePhotoVideo
English>>

Number of Nanjing Massacre survivors decreases to 80

(Xinhua)    14:08, November 18, 2019

NANJING, Nov. 18 (Xinhua) -- Zhu Weiping, a Nanjing Massacre survivor, passed away Saturday at the age of 91, reducing the number of registered survivors to 80.

This year, 11 survivors passed away, according to the Memorial Hall of the Victims in Nanjing Massacre by Japanese Invaders.

The Nanjing Massacre took place when Japanese troops captured the city on Dec. 13, 1937. Over six weeks, they killed about 300,000 Chinese civilians and unarmed soldiers in one of the most barbaric episodes of World War II.

After the Japanese troops invaded Nanjing, Zhu, then a 9-year-old, hid with his family in a local refugee camp, where he saw bodies of Chinese soldiers that had been killed by Japanese troops, according to his testimony.

The Chinese government has preserved the survivors' testimonies, recorded in both written and video documents. The documents on the massacre were listed by UNESCO in the Memory of the World Register in 2015.

(For the latest China news, Please follow People's Daily on Twitter and Facebook)(Web editor: Liang Jun, Bianji)

Add your comment

Related reading

We Recommend

Most Read

Top 10

Popular on Global Times

Hot News

Key Words

Xi JinpingBelt and RoadG20South China SeaAIIB
Links: Beijing TodayCRI EnglishSINA EnglishGlobal TimesChinadaily.com.cn Taiwan.cn Ecns.cn Show ChinaChina Human RightsChina XinjiangTibet Online CCTV Beijing Review GMW.cn China Economic Net China Tibet Online Qiushi JournalWomen of China Consulate General in New York