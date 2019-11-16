Central govt spokesperson strongly condemns assaults on innocent civilian, HKSAR official

BEIJING, Nov. 15 -- A central government spokesperson on Friday strongly condemned the assault on an innocent Hong Kong civilian who died of critical injury after being hit by rioters and the attack on a government official of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR) in London.

Immediate action should be taken to bring the attackers involved to justice, said Yang Guang, spokesperson for the Hong Kong and Macao Affairs Office of the State Council.

His statement was in response to the death of a 70-year-old who was hit in the head by a hard object hurled by the rioters on Wednesday in Hong Kong and later passed away in hospital Thursday, as well as the attack on Teresa Cheng, secretary of justice of the HKSAR government, who was injured after being besieged and assaulted by a group of protesters when walking to a meeting in London.

"We are outraged by and strongly denounce such extreme violence. We deeply grieve the death of the senior citizen and extend consolation to Ms. Cheng," Yang said.

The recent escalating violent activities in Hong Kong have seriously trampled on the rule of law and social order and put in jeopardy the safety of the Hong Kong residents, according to Yang.

He said that, apart from carrying out violent activities such as beating people, smashing facilities and setting fires, mobsters in Hong Kong have even reached out their vicious hands abroad to assault the official of the HKSAR government.

"Their actions are insane and frantic, as well as extremely rampant," Yang said, adding that such criminal actions should be severely punished in accordance with the law.

Yang said that the central government will firmly support the administrative, legislative and judicial bodies of the HKSAR to take all measures in ending violence and restoring order.

He also urged people from all walks of life in Hong Kong to sharpen their eyes, be crystal clear in their stance against all violence and support bringing violent criminals to justice.