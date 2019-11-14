Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Thursday, Nov 14, 2019
Search
Archive
Chinese
HomeOpinionsBusinessMilitaryWorldSocietyCultureTravelScienceSportsSpecial CoveragePhotoVideo
English>>

Two pneumonic plague patients under proper treatment in Beijing

(Xinhua)    10:29, November 14, 2019

BEIJING, Nov. 14 (Xinhua) -- Two pneumonic plague patients have been under proper treatment in Beijing, local health authorities said Thursday.

One patient is in stable condition, and the other is critically ill but without further deterioration, according to the Beijing Municipal Health Commission.

The commission confirmed Tuesday the two patients from north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region were diagnosed with pneumonic plague.

The two were sent by an Inner Mongolia local ambulance to a medical institution of Beijing's Chaoyang District for medical treatment, said an official with the commission.

So far, people with close contact with the patients have been quarantined for medical observation in accordance with relevant provisions of the state, and none have reported fever or other abnormal symptoms.

(For the latest China news, Please follow People's Daily on Twitter and Facebook)(Web editor: Liang Jun, Bianji)

Add your comment

We Recommend

Most Read

Top 10

Popular on Global Times

Hot News

Key Words

Xi JinpingBelt and RoadG20South China SeaAIIB
Links: Beijing TodayCRI EnglishSINA EnglishGlobal TimesChinadaily.com.cn Taiwan.cn Ecns.cn Show ChinaChina Human RightsChina XinjiangTibet Online CCTV Beijing Review GMW.cn China Economic Net China Tibet Online Qiushi JournalWomen of China Consulate General in New York