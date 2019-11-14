ADMM-Plus countries hold joint counter-terrorism drill

NANNING, Nov. 13 (Xinhua) -- A joint counter-terrorism actual-troop drill among ASEAN Defence Ministers' Meeting Plus (ADMM-Plus) countries kicked off Wednesday in Guilin, southern China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region.

More than 800 personnel, 10 aircraft and over 60 armored facilities from 10 ASEAN member states, eight dialogue partners and an ASEAN military medical center participated in the drill.

As the largest land-based counter-terrorism drill since 2011, when an experts' working group on counter-terrorism was established for ADMM-Plus countries, the drill is aimed at deepening the exchanges and cooperation among the militaries of the countries and enhancing their capabilities to jointly tackle various security challenges.

The ADMM-Plus countries include 10 ASEAN member states and eight-plus countries, namely Australia, China, India, Japan, New Zealand, the Republic of Korea, Russia and the United States.