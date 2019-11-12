Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Tuesday, Nov 12, 2019
Search
Archive
Chinese
HomeOpinionsBusinessMilitaryWorldSocietyCultureTravelScienceSportsSpecial CoveragePhotoVideo
English>>

China assists Southeast Asian countries in construction of seismic networks

(Xinhua)    17:05, November 12, 2019

GUANGZHOU, Nov. 12 (Xinhua) -- China is helping six Southeast Asian countries along the Maritime Silk Road improve their capacity in earthquake monitoring, said the Guangdong seismological bureau Monday.

The earthquake network centers of Laos, Myanmar, Thailand and Malaysia have been completed with China's assistance, and the construction of 24 earthquake monitoring stations will be completed by the end of this year in countries including Indonesia, Cambodia and Thailand, said Sun Peiqing, director of the Guangdong seismological bureau

The China-aid projects were carried out by the Guangdong seismological bureau, as well as the China earthquake network center, Institute of Geophysics under China Earthquake Administration and Fujian seismological bureau.

The projects will provide advanced technical support for quick reporting of earthquakes and early warning of tsunamis for these countries, Sun said.

The bureau has organized two earthquake monitoring technology training courses for trainees from these countries, Sun said, adding the third course will begin in December.

(For the latest China news, Please follow People's Daily on Twitter and Facebook)(Web editor: Wen Ying, Bianji)

Add your comment

Related reading

We Recommend

Most Read

Top 10

Popular on Global Times

Hot News

Key Words

Xi JinpingBelt and RoadG20South China SeaAIIB
Links: Beijing TodayCRI EnglishSINA EnglishGlobal TimesChinadaily.com.cn Taiwan.cn Ecns.cn Show ChinaChina Human RightsChina XinjiangTibet Online CCTV Beijing Review GMW.cn China Economic Net China Tibet Online Qiushi JournalWomen of China Consulate General in New York