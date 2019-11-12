China assists Southeast Asian countries in construction of seismic networks

GUANGZHOU, Nov. 12 (Xinhua) -- China is helping six Southeast Asian countries along the Maritime Silk Road improve their capacity in earthquake monitoring, said the Guangdong seismological bureau Monday.

The earthquake network centers of Laos, Myanmar, Thailand and Malaysia have been completed with China's assistance, and the construction of 24 earthquake monitoring stations will be completed by the end of this year in countries including Indonesia, Cambodia and Thailand, said Sun Peiqing, director of the Guangdong seismological bureau

The China-aid projects were carried out by the Guangdong seismological bureau, as well as the China earthquake network center, Institute of Geophysics under China Earthquake Administration and Fujian seismological bureau.

The projects will provide advanced technical support for quick reporting of earthquakes and early warning of tsunamis for these countries, Sun said.

The bureau has organized two earthquake monitoring technology training courses for trainees from these countries, Sun said, adding the third course will begin in December.