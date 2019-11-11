BEIJING, Nov. 11 -- Chinese e-commerce giant JD.com reported cumulative sales of 165.8 billion yuan (23.7 billion U.S. dollars) since Nov. 1 as of 9 a.m. Monday, as the whole country has entered the online shopping season initiated by Alibaba a decade ago.

Right after midnight on Monday, as the shopping extravaganza reached its climax, 10,000 Huawei GT2 smartwatches were snapped up within 45 seconds, as were over 10,000 sweeping robots within one minute, 100,000 microwaves within five minutes, over 10,000 dishwashers in eight minutes, over 20,000 Dyson hair dryers in 10 minutes, over 10,000 iPhone 11 Pro sets in five minutes, and over 10,000 Huawei Mate 30 pro 5G version in 15 minutes on the platform.

According to JD.com, electric appliances, fresh food and household items were the most popular categories among online consumers.

Sales of 70-inch and larger TVs increased by 400 percent year on year on JD.com during the Nov. 1-10 period, while nearly 40,000 tonnes of fresh food were purchased.

Online car purchasing became a hit as well, as the new car turnover on the platform recorded a year-on-year growth of 318 percent. The order volume of SUVs grew by nine times over the past 10 days.