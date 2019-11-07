Xi's CIIE speech conveys China's message of openness, globalization: observer

BEIRUT, Nov. 6 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping's keynote speech at the opening ceremony of the second China International Import Expo (CIIE) conveyed China's message of openness and rational globalization that are beneficial to everyone, a China observer in Lebanon said Tuesday.

The openness that China has promoted is an openness that contributes to building an open, collaborative and creative global economy, Mahmoud Raya, editor-in-chief of Lebanese website "China in Arab Eyes," told Xinhua.

"These calls are not merely wishes or promises made by the Chinese president, but ... are goals that the president aims at implementing," he said. "Investors will be aware that their reliance on the Chinese market is consistent, sustainable and evolving positively."

He added that the CIIE also shows China's willingness to continue opening up.

"The China International Import Expo is a clear indication of China's willingness to continue opening up to the world's markets in a way that promotes wise globalization based on building an open and cooperative global economy," Raya said.

The second CIIE, which opened Tuesday in Shanghai, has attracted 155 countries and regions as well as 26 international organizations. The exhibition area covers around 360,000 square meters. Sixty-four countries will host country exhibitions and 3,893 companies are attending the business exhibitions.

The CIIE is a very important window for companies and countries in the world to access the huge Chinese market, Raya said, adding that the second CIIE offers greater opportunities for the participating countries and regions to showcase their goods to Chinese consumers.

"The expo also helps Chinese consumers identify diverse sources of goods, and build trade relations," he said.