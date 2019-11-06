Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Wednesday, Nov 6, 2019
Xi's explanatory speech on CPC decision on system, governance released

(Xinhua)    08:32, November 06, 2019

BEIJING, Nov. 5 (Xinhua) -- An explanatory speech made by Xi Jinping on the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee's decision on some major issues concerning how to uphold and improve the system of socialism with Chinese characteristics and advance the modernization of China's system and capacity for governance was made public Tuesday.

Entrusted by the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee, Xi, general secretary of the CPC Central Committee, delivered the speech to the fourth plenary session of the 19th CPC Central Committee, which was convened from Oct. 28 to 31 in Beijing.

The decision was adopted at the session.

