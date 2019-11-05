Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Tuesday, Nov 5, 2019
China to adopt five measures to promote higher-level opening up

(Xinhua)    10:08, November 05, 2019

SHANGHAI, Nov. 5 -- Chinese President Xi Jinping on Tuesday pledged that China will adopt five measures to promote higher-level opening up:

-- Continue to expand market opening up;

-- Continue to optimize the framework of opening up;

-- Continue to improve business environment;

-- Continue to deepen multilateral and bilateral cooperation;

-- Continue to jointly build the Belt and Road.

Xi made the remarks while delivering a speech at the opening ceremony of the second China International Import Expo in Shanghai.

