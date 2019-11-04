Xi to attend CIIE opening ceremony, deliver speech

BEIJING, Nov. 3 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping, also general secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and chairman of the Central Military Commission, will attend the opening ceremony of the second China International Import Expo (CIIE) on Tuesday in Shanghai and deliver a keynote speech.

The event will be broadcast live by major TV and radio channels of China Media Group and www.xinhuanet.com. A number of news websites and new media platforms will rebroadcast the event simultaneously.