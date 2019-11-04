Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Monday, Nov 4, 2019
Xi to attend CIIE opening ceremony, deliver speech

(Xinhua)    07:17, November 04, 2019

BEIJING, Nov. 3 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping, also general secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and chairman of the Central Military Commission, will attend the opening ceremony of the second China International Import Expo (CIIE) on Tuesday in Shanghai and deliver a keynote speech.

The event will be broadcast live by major TV and radio channels of China Media Group and www.xinhuanet.com. A number of news websites and new media platforms will rebroadcast the event simultaneously.

