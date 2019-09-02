CPC issues regulations for rural work

BEIJING, Sept. 1 (Xinhua) -- The Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee has issued a set of regulations for the country's rural work, as well as a circular calling on local governments and government agencies to follow the regulations.

The regulations were designed to uphold and strengthen the Party's overall leadership over rural work, facilitate the implementation of the rural vitalization strategy and to improve the Party's capacity to lead the country's rural work in the new era.

The regulations laid out six basic principles of the rural work, including upholding the Party's overall leadership and a people-centered approach.

Major tasks of the CPC's rural work are to strengthen the Party's leadership in economic development, socialist democracy, socialist cultural and ethical issues, social and ecological development, as well as to improve Party building in rural areas, according to the regulations.