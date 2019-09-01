BiH presidency member fully understands, supports China in maintaining peace in Hong Kong

SARAJEVO, Aug. 31 -- Milorad Dodik, a member of Bosnia and Herzegovina's (BiH) presidency, said here on Saturday that he "fully understands and supports China in its efforts to maintain peace and stability in Hong Kong.

China uses the means that are commonly used by all other countries to maintain stability and safeguard territorial integrity, Dodik told BiH's Radio-Television of Republika Srpska.

"I am convinced that China will be able to protect its interests and that the situation in Hong Kong will be normalized," Dodik said.

Noting that China regained sovereignty over Hong Kong in 1997, he said that China "has undoubtedly right to preserve that sovereignty now."