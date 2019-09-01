Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Sunday, Sep 1, 2019
Search
Archive
Chinese
HomeOpinionsBusinessMilitaryWorldSocietyCultureTravelScienceSportsSpecial CoveragePhotoVideo
English>>

BiH presidency member fully understands, supports China in maintaining peace in Hong Kong

(Xinhua)    09:40, September 01, 2019

SARAJEVO, Aug. 31 -- Milorad Dodik, a member of Bosnia and Herzegovina's (BiH) presidency, said here on Saturday that he "fully understands and supports China in its efforts to maintain peace and stability in Hong Kong.

China uses the means that are commonly used by all other countries to maintain stability and safeguard territorial integrity, Dodik told BiH's Radio-Television of Republika Srpska.

"I am convinced that China will be able to protect its interests and that the situation in Hong Kong will be normalized," Dodik said.

Noting that China regained sovereignty over Hong Kong in 1997, he said that China "has undoubtedly right to preserve that sovereignty now."

(For the latest China news, Please follow People's Daily on Twitter and Facebook)(Web editor: Wen Ying, Liang Jun)

Add your comment

Related reading

We Recommend

Most Read

Top 10

Popular on Global Times

Hot News

Key Words

Xi JinpingBelt and RoadG20South China SeaAIIB
Links: Beijing TodayCRI EnglishSINA EnglishGlobal TimesChinadaily.com.cn Taiwan.cn Ecns.cn Show ChinaChina Human RightsChina XinjiangTibet Online CCTV Beijing Review GMW.cn China Economic Net China Tibet Online Qiushi JournalWomen of China Consulate General in New York