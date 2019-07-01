HKSAR chief executive calls for joint efforts to develop economy, improve livelihood

HONG KONG, July 1 (Xinhua) -- Chief Executive of China's Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (SAR) Carrie Lam on Monday called for joint efforts to further develop Hong Kong's economy and improve people's livelihood.

"To successfully implement 'one country, two systems' and capitalize on Hong Kong's various advantages to develop our economy and improve people's livelihood, we have to make plans together and work in concert," Lam said in a speech at a reception, marking the 22nd anniversary of Hong Kong's return to the motherland and the establishment of the Hong Kong SAR.

In her speech, Lam promised to make continuous improvement to the SAR government's work in the development of economy and the improvement of people's livelihood.

"We have to further improve education and healthcare, provide more opportunities for young people and increase social services such as elderly and child care services, as well as address the most challenging housing problem and more," she said.

Hong Kong remained stable and prosperous during the past 22 years despite some ups and downs in the political, economic and social areas, Lam said, adding, "Backed by the motherland and open to the world, Hong Kong has continued to leverage its unique advantages under 'one country, two systems'."

Under the principle of "one country, two systems", Hong Kong has benefited from China's reform and opening-up and has enjoyed greater room for growth and development in social, economic and livelihood areas, Lam said.

Under the principle, she said, after its return to the motherland, Hong Kong is still internationally recognized as one of the freest economies in the world, with the basic rights and freedoms of Hong Kong people fully protected by the Basic Law.

Representatives of the central government and officials of the Hong Kong SAR government, and celebrities in Hong Kong attended the reception held Monday morning at the Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Center. Prior to the reception, a flag-raising ceremony was held to celebrate the anniversary.