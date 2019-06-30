Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Sunday, Jun 30, 2019
8 security personnel killed by Taliban attack in W. Afghanistan

(Xinhua)    15:33, June 30, 2019

Eight security personnel were killed and 10 others wounded following attack from militants loyal to the Taliban group in the country's western Farah province, an official said Sunday.

The deadly attack took place late Saturday night in Balablok district of the province, where hundreds of militants, equipped with light and heavy weapons attacked a national army post, killing eight army personnel and wounding 10 others, Mohibullah Mohib, the provincial police spokesman said.

The clash, according to the official, lasted until Sunday morning during which Taliban militants also suffered casualties, the official added.

Taliban militants fighting government forces in the area are yet to make comment on the incident.

