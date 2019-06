The membership of the 98-year-old Communist Party of China (CPC) has exceeded 90 million, the Organization Department of the CPC Central Committee announced Sunday.

The CPC had 90.59 million members with 4.61 million primary-level Party organizations as of the end of 2018, the department said in a report ahead of the founding anniversary of the CPC on July 1.

The membership and Party organizations increased by 1.03 million and 39,000 from 2017 respectively, data from the report show.