China to establish 5G millimeter wave spectrum use plan

BEIJING, June 29 (Xinhua) -- China will propose a usage plan for 5G millimeter wave frequencies by December 2019, according a work plan released by the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology.

Millimeter waves are broadcast at frequencies between 30 and 300 GHz and vary in length from 1 to 10 mm, a key piece of the low-, mid- and high-band spectrum mix that will support 5G over time.

They can carry massive amounts of data at very high speeds and with little lag, making them ideal for the massive increase in data demands from 5G users.

Meanwhile, China will continue to study the frequency of use scenarios and requirements for the industrial Internet, and improve the licensing of frequency usage for the industrial Internet.

The work plan also revealed that China will establish the Industrial Internet Research Institute, and promote the cloud uptake of industrial equipment, including high energy-consumption equipment, general power equipment, new energy equipment and smart devices.

Over 50,000 5G base stations will be built in over 50 cities in China this year, Chinese telecom giant China Mobile announced recently.