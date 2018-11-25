Mainland to stick to peaceful development path in cross-Straits relations: spokesperson

BEIJING -- A Chinese mainland spokesperson on Sunday said the mainland will continue to enhance solidarity with Taiwan compatriots and follow a path of peaceful development of cross-Straits relations.

Ma Xiaoguang, spokesperson for the Taiwan Affairs Office of the State Council, made the remarks when asked to comment on the local elections in Taiwan over the weekend.

"We have noticed the results of the elections," said Ma, adding that the results reflected the strong will of the public in Taiwan in sharing the benefits of the peaceful development across the Taiwan Strait, and desires to improve the island's economy and people's wellbeing.

"We will continue to uphold the 1992 Consensus, and to resolutely oppose separatist elements advocating 'Taiwan independence' and their activities," said Ma.

With a correct understanding on the nature of the cross-Straits relations and the nature of exchanges between cities across the Strait, more counties and cities in Taiwan are welcomed to participate in such exchanges and cooperation, said Ma.

The failure of the so-called "referendum" on a name-changing motion for Taiwan to participate in the 2020 Tokyo Olympics showed that putting Taiwanese athletes' interests at stake is against people's will, Ma said.

Ma said the attempts of "Taiwan independence" are doomed to fail.