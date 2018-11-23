Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Friday, Nov 23, 2018
Search
Archive
Chinese
HomeOpinionsBusinessMilitaryWorldSocietyCultureTravelScienceSportsSpecial CoveragePhotoVideo
English>>

Chinese president to visit Spain, Argentina, Panama, Portugal, attend G20 summit

(Xinhua)    09:02, November 23, 2018

Chinese President Xi Jinping will pay state visits to Spain, Argentina, Panama and Portugal from Nov. 27 to Dec. 5, and attend the 13th Group of 20 (G20) summit from Nov. 30 to Dec. 1 in Buenos Aires, Argentina, Foreign Ministry spokesperson Lu Kang made the announcement here Friday. 　　

According to Lu, Xi was invited to pay the visits by Spanish King Felipe VI, Argentine President Mauricio Macri, Panamanian President Juan Carlos Varela and Portuguese President Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa. He was invited to attend the G20 summit by Argentine President Mauricio Macri.

(For the latest China news, Please follow People's Daily on Twitter and Facebook)(Web editor: Liang Jun, Bianji)

Add your comment

We Recommend

Most Read

Top 10

Popular on Global Times

Hot News

Key Words

Xi JinpingBelt and RoadG20South China SeaAIIB
Links: Beijing TodayCRI EnglishSINA EnglishGlobal TimesChinadaily.com.cn Taiwan.cn Ecns.cn Show ChinaChina Human RightsChina XinjiangTibet Online CCTV Beijing Review GMW.cn China Economic Net China Tibet Online Qiushi JournalWomen of China Consulate General in New York