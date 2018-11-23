Chinese president to visit Spain, Argentina, Panama, Portugal, attend G20 summit

Chinese President Xi Jinping will pay state visits to Spain, Argentina, Panama and Portugal from Nov. 27 to Dec. 5, and attend the 13th Group of 20 (G20) summit from Nov. 30 to Dec. 1 in Buenos Aires, Argentina, Foreign Ministry spokesperson Lu Kang made the announcement here Friday.

According to Lu, Xi was invited to pay the visits by Spanish King Felipe VI, Argentine President Mauricio Macri, Panamanian President Juan Carlos Varela and Portuguese President Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa. He was invited to attend the G20 summit by Argentine President Mauricio Macri.