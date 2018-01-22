Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Monday, Jan 22, 2018
DPRK advance team tours S.Korean performance facilities for Winter Olympics

(Xinhua)    08:08, January 22, 2018

An advance team of the Democratic People's Republic of Korea (DPRK) toured performance facilities in Gangneung, an eastern city of South Korea near the Winter Olympic venue, on Sunday after Pyongyang agreed to send an art troupe during the upcoming sports event.

A bus transporting a North Korean team which will inspect an art venue for the 2018 PyeongChang Winter Olympics arrives on the Grand Unification Bridge near the demilitarized zone separating the two Koreas in Paju, South Korea, January 21, 2018. [Photo: VCG]

A bus transporting a North Korean team which will inspect an art venue for the 2018 PyeongChang Winter Olympics arrives on the Grand Unification Bridge near the demilitarized zone separating the two Koreas in Paju, South Korea, January 21, 2018. [Photo: VCG]

The seven-member advance team crossed the inter-Korean land border in the western region earlier in the day to reach the station at the center of South Korea's capital Seoul and traveled via the bulletin train to the Gangneung city, according to local media reports.

The DPRK agreed to dispatch a 140-member orchestra during the 2018 Winter Olympic and Paralympic Games set to run from February to March in South Korea's eastern county of PyeongChang.

The DPRK orchestra planned to hold concerts in Gangneung near the PyeongChang County as well as in Seoul. Pyongyang also promised to send its athletes, cheerleaders and a high-ranking delegation.

The advance team toured two potential venues in Gangneung for their upcoming performances during the Olympic period. It will travel to Seoul on Monday to check concert halls in the capital city.

(Web editor: Liang Jun, Bianji)

