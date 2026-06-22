People enjoy Dragon Boat Festival holiday with diverse activities across China

(Xinhua) 08:16, June 22, 2026

Tourists ride camels at the Mingsha Mountain and Crescent Spring Scenic Area in Dunhuang, northwest China's Gansu Province, June 19, 2026. People enjoyed the three-day holiday of the Dragon Boat Festival, also called Duanwu Festival, which falls on June 19 this year, via various activities across the country. (Photo by Zhang Xiaoliang/Xinhua)

An aerial drone photo taken on June 21, 2026 shows tourists taking a train for sightseeing amid lotus flowers at Wangxiang Village of Liangnong Town, Yuyao, east China's Zhejiang Province. People enjoyed the three-day holiday of the Dragon Boat Festival, also called Duanwu Festival, which falls on June 19 this year, via various activities across the country. (Photo by Zhang Hui/Xinhua)

Tourists take rafts for sightseeing in Daxin County of Chongzuo City, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, June 20, 2026. People enjoyed the three-day holiday of the Dragon Boat Festival, also called Duanwu Festival, which falls on June 19 this year, via various activities across the country. (Photo by Zhao Jingwu/Xinhua)

Touritsts participate in a game of dragon boat on the ground at Yangliuqing ancient town in Tianjin, north China, June 21, 2026. People enjoyed the three-day holiday of the Dragon Boat Festival, also called Duanwu Festival, which falls on June 19 this year, via various activities across the country. (Xinhua/Li Ran)

Children visit an endangered plant exhibition hall in Jurong, east China's Jiangsu Province, June 20, 2026. People enjoyed the three-day holiday of the Dragon Boat Festival, also called Duanwu Festival, which falls on June 19 this year, via various activities across the country. (Photo by Zhong Xueman/Xinhua)

People participate in a water-splashing event to celebrate the Dragon Boat Festival in Shibing County, Qiandongnan Miao and Dong Autonomous Prefecture, southwest China's Guizhou Province, June 20, 2026. People enjoyed the three-day holiday of the Dragon Boat Festival, also called Duanwu Festival, which falls on June 19 this year, via various activities across the country. (Photo by Mo Guibin/Xinhua)

People take photos of sunrise at Tanmen port in Qionghai, south China's Hainan Province, June 21, 2026. People enjoyed the three-day holiday of the Dragon Boat Festival, also called Duanwu Festival, which falls on June 19 this year, via various activities across the country. (Photo by Meng Zhongde/Xinhua)

A tourist takes photos at the National Archaeological Site Park of Sui-Tang Luoyang City in Luoyang City, central China's Henan Province, June 20, 2026. People enjoyed the three-day holiday of the Dragon Boat Festival, also called Duanwu Festival, which falls on June 19 this year, via various activities across the country. (Photo by Huang Zhengwei/Xinhua)

People visit an exhibition held by the Dunhuang Academy in Dunhuang City, northwest China's Gansu Province, June 21, 2026. People enjoyed the three-day holiday of the Dragon Boat Festival, also called Duanwu Festival, which falls on June 19 this year, via various activities across the country. (Photo by Zhang Xiaoliang/Xinhua)

People enjoy lotus scenery at a lake in Jiyuan City, central China's Henan Province, June 21, 2026. People enjoyed the three-day holiday of the Dragon Boat Festival, also called Duanwu Festival, which falls on June 19 this year, via various activities across the country. (Photo by Miao Qiunao/Xinhua)

People enjoy a Qinqiang opera performance, a genre of traditional Chinese folk opera popular in northwest China, in Jingning County of Pingliang City, northwest China's Gansu Province, June 20, 2026. People enjoyed the three-day holiday of the Dragon Boat Festival, also called Duanwu Festival, which falls on June 19 this year, via various activities across the country. (Photo by Wang Yi/Xinhua)

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Zhong Wenxing)