People enjoy Dragon Boat Festival holiday with diverse activities across China
Tourists ride camels at the Mingsha Mountain and Crescent Spring Scenic Area in Dunhuang, northwest China's Gansu Province, June 19, 2026. People enjoyed the three-day holiday of the Dragon Boat Festival, also called Duanwu Festival, which falls on June 19 this year, via various activities across the country. (Photo by Zhang Xiaoliang/Xinhua)
An aerial drone photo taken on June 21, 2026 shows tourists taking a train for sightseeing amid lotus flowers at Wangxiang Village of Liangnong Town, Yuyao, east China's Zhejiang Province. People enjoyed the three-day holiday of the Dragon Boat Festival, also called Duanwu Festival, which falls on June 19 this year, via various activities across the country. (Photo by Zhang Hui/Xinhua)
Tourists take rafts for sightseeing in Daxin County of Chongzuo City, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, June 20, 2026. People enjoyed the three-day holiday of the Dragon Boat Festival, also called Duanwu Festival, which falls on June 19 this year, via various activities across the country. (Photo by Zhao Jingwu/Xinhua)
Touritsts participate in a game of dragon boat on the ground at Yangliuqing ancient town in Tianjin, north China, June 21, 2026. People enjoyed the three-day holiday of the Dragon Boat Festival, also called Duanwu Festival, which falls on June 19 this year, via various activities across the country. (Xinhua/Li Ran)
Children visit an endangered plant exhibition hall in Jurong, east China's Jiangsu Province, June 20, 2026. People enjoyed the three-day holiday of the Dragon Boat Festival, also called Duanwu Festival, which falls on June 19 this year, via various activities across the country. (Photo by Zhong Xueman/Xinhua)
People participate in a water-splashing event to celebrate the Dragon Boat Festival in Shibing County, Qiandongnan Miao and Dong Autonomous Prefecture, southwest China's Guizhou Province, June 20, 2026. People enjoyed the three-day holiday of the Dragon Boat Festival, also called Duanwu Festival, which falls on June 19 this year, via various activities across the country. (Photo by Mo Guibin/Xinhua)
People take photos of sunrise at Tanmen port in Qionghai, south China's Hainan Province, June 21, 2026. People enjoyed the three-day holiday of the Dragon Boat Festival, also called Duanwu Festival, which falls on June 19 this year, via various activities across the country. (Photo by Meng Zhongde/Xinhua)
A tourist takes photos at the National Archaeological Site Park of Sui-Tang Luoyang City in Luoyang City, central China's Henan Province, June 20, 2026. People enjoyed the three-day holiday of the Dragon Boat Festival, also called Duanwu Festival, which falls on June 19 this year, via various activities across the country. (Photo by Huang Zhengwei/Xinhua)
People visit an exhibition held by the Dunhuang Academy in Dunhuang City, northwest China's Gansu Province, June 21, 2026. People enjoyed the three-day holiday of the Dragon Boat Festival, also called Duanwu Festival, which falls on June 19 this year, via various activities across the country. (Photo by Zhang Xiaoliang/Xinhua)
People enjoy lotus scenery at a lake in Jiyuan City, central China's Henan Province, June 21, 2026. People enjoyed the three-day holiday of the Dragon Boat Festival, also called Duanwu Festival, which falls on June 19 this year, via various activities across the country. (Photo by Miao Qiunao/Xinhua)
People enjoy a Qinqiang opera performance, a genre of traditional Chinese folk opera popular in northwest China, in Jingning County of Pingliang City, northwest China's Gansu Province, June 20, 2026. People enjoyed the three-day holiday of the Dragon Boat Festival, also called Duanwu Festival, which falls on June 19 this year, via various activities across the country. (Photo by Wang Yi/Xinhua)
Photos
Related Stories
- China expects 83 mln railway trips during Dragon Boat Festival travel rush
- People celebrate upcoming Dragon Boat Festival in SW China's Chongqing
- Zongzi-making offers Cambodian students taste of Chinese Dragon Boat Festival culture
- Villagers preserve heritage through handsewn sachets for Dragon Boat Festival in E China
- China expects cross-border travel surge during Dragon Boat Festival holiday
Copyright © 2026 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.